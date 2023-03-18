Quick 5: Amy Etzkorn

1. How did you get into teaching math?
I got into teaching math because I’ve always been good at it and like it. When I was in school at Haskell High School in Muskogee County, my favorite teacher was my math teacher. When I was in school, I used to tutor the basketball team.
2. What do you grow in your garden?
The thing I grow most in my garden is tomatoes – lots of tomatoes! – because we love to make salsa. After that, I’d have onion, potatoes, cucumbers, and squash, but definitely tomatoes.
3. As a teacher, what is your main goal for the kids?
My main goal is to teach my students a life skill they can take with them into adulthood, and can use the rest of their life. So that’s where my archery comes in. That is a sport anyone can take with them into adulthood, and enjoy it. And, as an added bonus, if they hunt, they can provide for their own family.
4. As a little girl, what did you want to grow up to be?
When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be an optometrist. I haven’t quite made it to that yet, but that’s still a dream of mine. If I ever go back to school to get my Ph.D., it will be at Northeastern State University, to optometry school, and then, who knows?
5. If you could go anywhere for a week, where would you go?
Oh, my goodness! I would love to go to Italy, and anywhere over there, from Spain and on. I just think the culture is so different over there, but yet it’s ongoing, and thriving. It’s clean over there. You don’t see trash laying around everywhere, like you do so many other places. I love it because it’s close to the water. I’m a water person, and I love being on or near the water. And another good thing is, I love Italian food. Any kind of Italian food, I love it.
– Gary Trembly
