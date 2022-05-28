Quick 5: Barb Daily

1. How and when did you come to call Tahlequah home?
I moved to the area in 2009 from Tulsa, drawn by the geographical beauty, the Cherokee history and culture, the presence of a small university, and the number of artists and musicians. I had a few friends here and felt a spiritual connection. Relocated here without even having a job!
2. What did you enjoy most about your career?
I have a diverse employment history from retail management, inspecting HUD homes, nonprofit work, and 13 years with the USPS, to mention a few. It was serendipitous that within my first six months here, NSU posted an opening for a manager in their Mail Services department. I held that position from 2010 to 2017 and met so many great people. My varied resumé provided a wealth of life experiences, acquaintances, and deep friendships.
3. Why do you volunteer with Friends of the Library?
I joined the Friends group after a dear friend passed away in 2018. After retiring, I joined a few organizations to honor her, including the Library Friends, the Hunter's Home group and Indian Territory Historical and Genealogical Society. Public libraries are vital to a community, especially with the positive impact on kids. I encourage everyone to check out the programs, materials, and events available to all age groups.
4. Music is a hobby. What do you play besides bass? Other hobbies?
Like many in my generation, I began playing guitar because of the Beatles and later switched to bass. Over 20 years, I worked with bands in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and a couple traveling the country. Now, I play acoustic guitar and bass, mostly in living rooms with friends for fun. My hobbies are changing as I embrace the aging process, but I'm active in Save The Illinois River and still enjoy hiking, exploring anything historical, reading, keeping up with the news and politics, and maintaining my 115-year-old home.
5. Tell us something interesting about you not everyone knows.
After years of volunteering with the Oxley Nature Center in Tulsa, I have perfected a barred owl call and can identify poison ivy from 20 feet away. In another lifetime, I would have loved pursuing a career in marine biology, archaeology, or environmental education.
~ Renee Fite
