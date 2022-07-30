Quick 5: Ben Sparks

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.