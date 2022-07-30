Quick 5: Ben Sparks

1. Have you always lived in Fort Gibson?

Before Fort Gibson, I grew up in Keys.

2. How did you learn to carve trees into sculpture?

Self-taught sculpting over the years, with several museum awards and competitions. I no longer sculpt commission pieces, just what and when I feel the itch to sculpt now.

3. What do you enjoy about that?

Seeing something emerge that was hidden inside a piece of wood excites me.

4. What's the biggest piece you have carved?

My largest sculpture was about 10 years ago, from a 13,000-pound log, and now it's a Bigfoot. He's long gone.

5. What is something interesting about you that most people don't know?

I founded Oklahoma's first reptile sanctuary, and used to be a medic for EMSA in Tulsa.

