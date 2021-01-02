1. You were a teacher for many years. Why did you pursue that field?
Even when I was small, I liked to play-act as a teacher. I just liked to work with others and see each one achieve. As an adult, teaching was a real calling to me.
2. Specifically, you taught music. Name some of your favorite genres, composers or musicians.
I love baroque and classical music. Haydn's works are great – orderly, honest and challenging. I tend to choose instrumental over vocal works. But I like true folk music of any ethnic people.
3. You were on the front line to save the Thompson House. How did that come about?
A group of us saw an ad in the [Tahlequah Daily Press] newspaper, requesting bids for demolition. The house is beautiful and historic, and we could not let it go. So that started the community – including an act of the state Legislature – to allow a 501C3 nonprofit to lease the house for 99 years, if we could restore it. We received no government money of any kind. From 1982 to 1990, we worked to complete the first restoration. It is debt-free, fully restored, still nonprofit, and a great community asset.
4. You have also led the effort to preserve other structures like NSU's Wilson Hall. What are a few of your favorite buildings in the area, or ones about which you are most worried?
The French House on West Keetoowah is a real jewel. Its history and architecture are very valuable to Tahlequah. It is extremely endangered and needs a loving owner to restore it to its former glory.
5. You are considered Tahlequah's official historian and you've also been deeply involved in the community in other ways, such as moderating the Legislative Focus. What motivates you?
People motivate me. Each individual has much to offer others. Working together, people can do just about anything worthwhile. Hard challenges need to be accepted and addressed for the betterment of all – especially our young people.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.