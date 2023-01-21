Quick 5: Bobby C. Martin

1. What do you focus on as a teacher at John Brown University?
I teach primarily printmaking and screen printing, and also the Portfolio and Presentation class. I also serve as the gallery director.
2. What do you enjoy about that?
Teaching at the university level, especially in the printmaking disciplines I am passionate about, is a blessing. I enjoy being around young people who are figuring out their creative path - their energy helps keep me creative. I also really enjoy the gallery directing position. I've always been interested in curating art shows, and I get lots of opportunities to do that. To me, there's a challenge to hanging art on walls.
3. You have a second traveling art show. What is it and where is it going?
Currently, I am part of a three-person exhibition, with my friends Erin Shaw, Chickasaw, and Tony Tiger - Sac and Fox/Muscogee/Seminole - titled "Altars of Reconciliation." It's a show that focuses on our shared, but very different experiences, as Native Americans and as Christians. It's currently in Wyoming, with its next stop this spring in Connecticut, and will be on the road until 2025.
4. You and your wife, Stephanie, enjoy playing music together, and are often music leaders at churches you attend. Can you expand on that?
We've been playing music together for most of our 30-plus years of marriage, but recently we were offered the position of worship pastors at our church in Siloam Springs - FBC Siloam. It's been a big challenge, and not something we ever expected, but it's been great fun to play music with a wonderful bunch of singers, musicians, and tech folks, and use our gifts to lead worship at a church we really love.
5. What is something interesting about you not everyone knows?
Well, I have six amazing grandchildren from ages 25-5, that Steph and I adore and try to spoil every chance we get.
- Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.