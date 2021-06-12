Quick 5: Brad Gilbert

1. How have you been able to maintain consistent success within the football program?
In 2012, we put a plan together with a few core beliefs and haven’t wavered from them. We want to make every young man feel valued, create discipline within the program, be consistent, set high expectations, and hold everyone accountable. I believe we have done that, for the most part, and that has allowed us to be successful, both on and off the field.
2. Where are you originally from, and what other schools have you coached football at?
I grew up in Sulphur, Oklahoma. The only other school that I have coached at is Sapulpa, Oklahoma, from 2002-2005.
3. Besides coaching football, what other duties are you involved with at Tahlequah High School?
I teach one class of U.S. history and three classes of "7 Habits of Highly Effective Teenagers." I also coach varsity boys track.
4. What do you enjoy doing when away from school and football?
I enjoy spending time with my three girls: my wife and my two daughters.
5. What’s the most important thing you teach your players as a coach?
I want them to understand how important it is in life to be a person of high character and become someone who lives a life that positively impacts all those they come in contact with. The best way to do that is to develop character. Their character will be the foundation from which every choice is made.
– Byron Beers
