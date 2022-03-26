Quick 5: Brenda Kaye Bradford

1. How long have you been at the NSU John Vaughan Library? What's fascinating about Special Collections and Archives?
I have been with NSU for more than a decade. Our history is fascinating. Our historical foundation is as a Native American institution for learning and being founded by one of the largest Native tribes in the United States. We have primary source material and artifacts that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.
2. The trip to the Hague for a library-related meeting - how is that evolving?
Training at the Hague was from a selection of 10 individuals from around the world to come together for leadership training to address international disasters that affect historical artifacts and treasures as a world community and how to protect and preserve them under times of distress. Since COVID, our training has moved online, mostly to Zoom.
3. How do photography and hiking enrich your life?
Photography is an art form I enjoy. Through my camera, I am able to capture both the seen and the unseen. Photography is viewing the world with fresh eyes. It means putting myself out there for experiences to see what is happening in the world around me. Hiking is my personal therapy. I love the woods, solitude, nature and feeling connected to the earth. When I am in the woods, peace settles over me. I find quiet joy in the adventure of exploring nature. I love longer hikes, getting sweaty, dirty, overcoming natural obstacles, sitting listening to the birds, a crow, woodpecker, the leaves moving in the breeze - just me and nature.
4. The library hosts art shows; why support the arts?
It's a win-win for everyone. It provides the students and community the ability to view arts on a local level and supports artists by showcasing their work. I am looking forward to the ACT show in April.
5. You started participating in 5K runs with a son to get in shape, then broke your wrist. Are you running again?
Actually, yes. My son Jacob and I have started attending races again. We are signed up for three races for March. It's my hope and private goal to work my way into doing a half-marathon this year.
