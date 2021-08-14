Quick 5: Brent Been

1. You’re a certified secondary social studies teacher. How did you get started?
After my honorable discharge from serving three years in the U.S. Army, I began my undergraduate work at OU in 1992. I have always had an interest in government, politics, and history, so I majored in Social Studies Education. I did my student teaching at Central Mid High School in Norman.
2. What are you doing now at Grand View?
I taught Social Studies classes at Tahlequah High School from 1996-2014. By 2017, I returned to teaching at Grand View School, and I currently work as a paraprofessional. I also work as an instructor in the after-school program. And I sometimes serve as a substitute classroom teacher, as well.
3. You’ve been in both the Army and National Guard. Give some details about your service.
While in the Army, I trained at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 1989 as a Chaparral Missile crew member, serving my permanent party assignment in Germany. The Chaparral was a short-medium range Air Defense-tracked vehicle that is no longer in use by the Army. The year I secured a job teaching at THS, I joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard as a crane operator. I served in the 120th Combat Heavy Engineers from 1996-2003.
4. You’re also involved with the Masons, Scottish Rites and Bedouins. Tell us why you joined, and what you’ve achieved there.
I wanted to get involved in my community, so in 2006, I joined Cherokee Masonic Lodge No. 10 and Trinity Masonic Lodge No. 502 (in Muskogee), as well as the Bedouin Shrine and McAlester Valley Scottish Rite. The Masonic fraternity, as well as the Shrine and Scottish Rites, do some really wonderful things, such as the Masonic Prevent Blindness program, Shriner Hospitals for Children, and the Scottish Rite Care Clinic, which helps children who have speech and language disorders. As a Mason, I thrive on the vast amount of knowledge of the ancient ritual degree work. We always say, in the lodge, that the organization takes good men and makes them better.
5. How have you used your knowledge in civics to help educate not just children, but adults?
I have used my knowledge of civics through the printed page, and I hope that through my weekly columns, I can reach an audience, because we are in an era where disinformation is causing a great deal of polarization and danger in our country.
– Kim Poindexter
