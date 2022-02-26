Quick 5: Brett Fitzgerald

1. How long have you worked at NSU in the Criminal Justice Department and what do you enjoy?
It’s been 16 years, as an adjunct professor, assistant professor, and associate professor – 12 years full time. I like the diversity of students in the classroom.
2. Before becoming a professor, you worked in Juvenile Affairs. What was challenging about that?
You see victimizations daily and work with the court group to keep the public safe, while striving to change juvenile negative behavior. You measure your success incrementally, and sometimes it's hard to find. Every juvenile justice specialist has success and failures to carry.
3. You have "Walked A Mile" in red high heels for Help In Crisis since early on; why?
I support HIC first because of its groundbreaking work in Eastern Oklahoma. My wife signed me up for the Walk A Mile early on. We even had Team Brenda for a few years. I have spent my career in criminal justice, and domestic violence rates have always been a problem. Domestic violence penetrates the family unit, as well as the individual creating a cycle that not only involves the criminal justice system, but it significantly impacts public health and puts a strain on resources.
4. You have played music since you were a teen. As a drummer, what keeps you playing, and how did your dad inspire you?
I would not play if I didn't enjoy the company. I play with people who are not only great musicians, but great people to be around. My dad, Jim Fitzgerald, made sure musical equipment was available so that music was a large part of our lives. He was recognized as a very good singer and band leader. I watched him perform on TV a few times. I even got to play with his band when good drummers were scarce. Of course, I played for free, which helped secure the gig. I would not even play if not for his influence.
5. Your mom, Lettie, taught you to can veggies. What is enjoyable about that?
My mom worked full time until she was 80 as a furniture salesperson. It was my grandmother, her mother, who taught me to jar vegetables. We had to maximize our resources on the farm. You tend the garden, harvest and "put them up.” My mother did give me my grandmother's recipes several years ago, so I had to give it a go. I make pretty good pickles.
– Renee Fite
