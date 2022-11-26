Quick 5: Brittany Bloodworth

1. What does your jobs of as the superintendent's assistant and board clerk for TPS entail?
My job entails many things, and I wear many hats, but I love helping people and creating ways to make the work environment better for others. My boss, Tanya Jones, being the amazing woman she is, makes my job easier. Whether I'm trying to schedule meetings, create calendars, process trip/workshop forms, piece together the board agenda, or many other administrative duties, I'm happy to do it because I work in an uplifting, positive place.
2. What do you do outside of work?
In my personal time, I'm in the gym, working out with my husband, hanging out with friends, or surfing the sofa with my doggies. I love going on adventures, getting lost in the woods, and looking up at the stars and realizing just how small of a speck I am in this universe. I love competing in physical contests to see just how hard I can push myself outside of my comfort zone. This is always a goal for me, because without struggle, you cannot grow. "The body is art. It's amazing. It's imperfect. It's unique. Train it. Discipline it. Love it. Pay attention to it" - Jon Bloodworth.
3. What is your biggest challenge at work?
Each day presents new challenges. You never know when you'll need to switch gears and quickly come up with a new game plan. I'm a planner, and that can be a challenge for me, so I must be flexible and willing to adapt. This is when my creative side kicks in.
4. Why did you get involved with the education field?
I wanted to make a positive difference.
5. What is your favorite memory outside of the workplace?
I recently picked up a new love of running. I train hard every week with some goal-driven, hard-working, and insanely intelligent people. They all push me every day to level up in life and in the gym. We crushed a 10-mile run at the Pumpkin Holler 100, and the feeling of accomplishing something I never thought I could do is something you just can't bottle. Being able to push past the hard stuff and leveling up in life is what its all about.
- Skyler Hammons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.