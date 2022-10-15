Quick 5: Bryan Warner

1. Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Sallisaw and spent a lot of time in and around Sequoyah County. I spent my childhood years at Blue Ribbon Downs, working with my family to train race horses. Summers were filled with sports and weekend horse races. We traveled to several tracks around the U.S.; it was great to explore and learn about other places and the folks who made up those communities.
2. When did your service with the Cherokee Nation begin?
Before being elected deputy chief, I had the honor of being elected to serve District 6 on the Council of the Cherokee Nation, representing Cherokee citizens in and around my home community in the eastern half of Sequoyah County.
3. What have been your goals as deputy chief?
I have spent a lot of time working with Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on advocating for Cherokee foster children; trying to find new ways to uphold Cherokee culture; fighting to revitalize the Cherokee language; creating new workforce training and career readiness opportunities; and ensuring Cherokees have a clear path forward if they choose to pursue higher education or vocational skills training beyond high school and college. Education is particularly near and dear to me. I previously worked at Carl Albert State College as a science instructor, teaching chemistry, biology, microbiology and botany, and later became campus director. In education, assessment and institutional effectiveness is paramount for the mission and vision of the college or school. I believe this is critical in any organization. You must know what you are doing, how you do it, and how can we do it better.
4. What career accomplishment are you most proud of?
Really, a whole host of collaborative projects. Whether these were small community projects or large corporate projects, the process it takes to get ideas from start to finish is a true team effort. Understanding our peer group in any setting takes time and passion to see the benefits of every team member. I am a big believer in the small things in life! The sum total of all the small things we do as a team and as individuals becomes the highlights of our memories.
5. What are you passionate about in your personal life?
Family! Finding time to let God build our spiritual foundation and watching our blessings grow. My wife and kids are my world. Maco and I have made a commitment to be present and love our boys unconditionally. I was asked as a child what I wanted to be when I grew up. My answer is still the same: a loving husband and a father. Life is not perfect, but God's love is. If Maco and I can pass this message and way of life to our three boys, and they instill the same in their families, then my cup will runneth over!
- Sara Serrano
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.