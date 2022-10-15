Quick 5: Bryan Warner

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A few showers early, followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.