Quick 5: Bryce Rudek

1. How did you get your start as an athletic trainer?
My older brother was doing Sports Medicine at Oklahoma Baptist University. We went and watched a basketball game he was working, and I thought it looked interesting. I started doing some research into what I’d need to do in order to get into that field, and that led me to East Central University, and into the Athletic Training Education Program there.
2. What do you enjoy most about being an athletic trainer and being involved at Tahlequah High School?
I enjoy getting to help the athletes get back to the sports they love and also the relationships that you can build with the athletes. Some of them go through a pretty bad injury, and just being there for them through those tough times makes them know that I truly care about them as an individual and their well-being as a person.
3. How long have you been involved with your work as an athletic trainer and what other places have you held a similar role?
I am in my 14th year as an athletic trainer – two as a graduate assistant, and five at the high school in Nacogdoches, Texas, before coming here. I’m in my seventh year here at Tahlequah.
4. What’s one of the more difficult aspects of your job?
I would say the hours worked and telling an athlete his or her injury is a season-ending one. First, I get here at 6:45 a.m. every day in order to get things ready to do treatment and rehabs with the athletes, and then I’m here until the end of the last practice or game, and those hours add up. The second is never an easy task, to tell high school athletes that they are done with the sport they love for this year. That’s when the built relationship comes in handy, to where you can just be there for them however they need.
5. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Well, I don’t get much free time, but when I do, I like to spend it with my wife and stepdaughter, and I do like to play golf and just relax on the couch.
– Byron Beers
