Quick 5: Bryn Smith

1. Why did you move from California to Tahlequah?
My brother-in-law and his family lived here 10 years. We ventured to Tahlequah one summer and fell in love with it.
2. This year, you opened Beautiquey downtown. What was your inspiration?
I resigned from Northeastern Health System, but wanted to work. I love the world of fashion and wanted to employ differently-abled women. Owning a "dress" shop was a little-girl dream. I loved to play dress-up and still do. That's one of the reasons I adore theater.
3. Tell us why you volunteer and perform with Tahlequah Community Playhouse.
My family and I have always been enthusiasts for performing arts. My friends and I wrote and performed short plays. At the University of Redlands, I defended an environmental science degree with a play. It wasn't until Tahlequah that I became involved in community theater. I've learned vast amounts in every imaginable subject, tackled projects I never realized existed, and met people from every background, social status, religious and political view, and gender. The awesome part is I not only learned, but learned to respect and appreciate people who would become my friends – my family. It's tons of work. It's worth it.
4. You and Jim lost a special needs son, Benjamin. Now you've started Penguin Project. What's that about?
Penguin Project provides an opportunity for children who need assistance to perform, free from concern regarding challenges. Mentors help with line prompting, stage placement, and costume dressing. It's heartwarming to see mentors and artists form fast, lasting friendships. It's beautiful to watch a community receive differently-abled people without noticing their challenges.
5. Explain why horses are your passion.
Benjamin was unable to continue physical therapy, so I decided to try equine therapy. He loved it, benefiting from it far more than traditional therapy. I was cautioned about Daisy, a gorgeous leopard Appaloosa, and one day found myself flat on my back. She laughed! Later, when experts decided to euthanize Daisy, I called my husband in tears. He said, "Bring Daisy home." I love horses; they're beautiful and amazing. I'll never regret a moment with horses.
– Renee Fite
