Quick 5: Burneta Venosdel

1. How long have you been sculpting, how did you get started and what keeps you involved with it?
I have sculpted and competed nationally since 2012.
2. You've painted with soft pastels since 2020. What do you enjoy about that?
I love the rich, vibrant colors and the direct application of color. Working closely with hands in pastel is so similar to working with clay. I have taken from some of the best pastelists in the world - Albert Handel, Kim Lordier, Bob Rhom, Karen Margulis - and am getting ready to take a class with Tom Christopher at Siloam Springs.
3. You've won tons of awards; what are a few?
I recently was juried into the American Women Artists online show and the Women Artists of the West 52nd National Show, in Annapolis, Maryland. Both shows are very hard to get in. Then there's Best of Show at Rusty Gables in Oklahoma City, Best of Show in Pawhuska for Oklahoma Sculpture Show, twice recipient of the prestigious Marilyn Newmark Most Realist Sculpture in an Academic Manner. I am president of WAOW, the oldest all-women art organization in the U.S. We have 300 members, including from Canada and Australia. Many first- and second-place awards in WAOW national shows and AWA national shows. I am a Master-Signature WAOW and a Signature in AWA and American Plains Artists. I have two sculptures in Oklahoma Historic Museums: The Sod House and the Indian Journey Museum Historic Site on the Quadrangle in Fort Sill.
4. Since the pandemic, have shows picked up?
During the pandemic, I lost three of my very best galleries to closure. I have switched from sculpting to pastels because of cost, closures of foundries, and inability to get work cast in a timely fashion.
5. You're a retired teacher. What brought you to Tahlequah?
We originally came to Tahlequah because of my husband's job in the '70s at NSU, where he started the Data Processing Department, and the college went to computerized enrollment, business functions, payroll, general accounting and student loan program. We went back to IBM in 1976 and returned to Fort Gibson in 1985. After retirement from teaching at Fort Gibson in 2004, we moved to western Oklahoma at Alva to take care of parents for nine years, once again retiring to Tahlequah in 2013.
- Renee Fite
