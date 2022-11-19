Quick 5: Callie Chunestudy

1. How long have you worked for Cherokee Nation Businesses?
I have been on the Cultural Tourism team with CNB for two years now, continuing to run both the Trail of Tears Art Show and the Homecoming Art Show, as well as assisting with and creating new arts-based projects throughout the reservation.
2. You've worked for Cherokee Nation for a while. What other jobs have you enjoyed?
In total, I have been with Cherokee Nation for 13 years. I have served as a special assistant for career Services, cultural specialist for the Cherokee Arts Center and Spider Gallery, and most recently, as curator for the Cherokee Heritage Center.
3. You are also vice president of the Arts Council of Tahlequah. Why do you support the arts with this service, and why are community arts important?
Arts are integral to the success of any community. Providing both established and beginner artists with opportunities to grow and share their talents has always been a passion of mine. Arts Council of Tahlequah strives to make those opportunities accessible and abundant for everyone.
4. You are a member of Southeastern Indian Artists Association. What does this group do and why are you a member?
SEIAA is a nonprofit group dedicated to collaboration and promotion of Southeastern Native American art and artists. As a Cherokee citizen and artist myself, I have been a member for many years, and work often with a good number of the artists who are involved.
5. What is something interesting about you most people don't know?
My husband and I were semifinalists for Season 4 of the survival show "Alone" on the History Channel.
- Renee Fite
