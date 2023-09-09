1. How did you get into coaching football? What about coaching do you enjoy so much?
I got into coaching when I spoke with my academic adviser, Ken Willis, at Northeastern State University. We discussed different interests that I had in mind, and after looking at it, I went all in for the coaching field.
2. Why did you end up in Cherokee County? Are you from here or did you move here from somewhere else? What keeps you living in Cherokee County?
I was born and raised here in Cherokee County. I love being a member of my community, and that is what keeps me here.
3. What is your key coaching philosophy? How did you come up with it?
Trust the process. We have a goal to get from where we are to where we want to be. That can only be done through effort, discipline, and commitment. I think any coach who talks about the process has listened to Alabama football's Head Coach Nick Saban a few times talking about trusting the process.
4. What is a secret talent that you have that most people would be surprised to learn about? How did you develop that talent?
One special talent I have is that I make some good baked beans. It was a recipe that my mom taught me.
5. What is one piece of advice you would give to an up-and-coming athlete?
Be coachable, perfect your craft, and love what you do. Those are the piece of advice I would give high school athletes.
Jake Sermersheim
