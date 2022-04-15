Quick 5: Charles Gourd

1. What is your education and what were your goals as a young man?
I attended Tahlequah High School. My earliest goals were to teach American History and coach basketball. All that changed upon receipt of a Ford Foundation Fellowship for graduate school. I switched to anthropology and the study of Cherokee culture and government, completing my doctorate in tribal sovereignty and international law. Cherokee Nation has become my life passion.
2. You have worked for the Cherokee government at various times. How did that start?
I began my work as the Death Dancer in the Trail of Tears drama and a tour guide in the Village. In the 1970s, I was a volunteer while enrolled in graduate school. This entailed research on Cherokee education and how programs and projects assisted students. I later worked in the planning department, writing proposals for all tribal programs. I served on the staff of Chief Joe Byrd, and as ambassador-at-large to the U.S. government while working on the U.N. Statement on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This was signed into law in 2007.
3. What positions were most important to you?
I was executive director of the Oklahoma Indian Affairs Commission in 1990, when significant improvements in tribal and state relationships occurred. In 1998, I chaired the most recent Constitution Commission. The current constitution and governmental structure was a result. In 2017, I became executive director of the Cherokee Heritage Center. My four years in that role led to completion of the transfer of the Heritage Center to the Cherokee Nation.
4. What would you like to pass on to the next generation of Cherokees?
My graduate school dissertation topic was Cherokee government through time – how our political and legal status came to be as it is now. The Nation has come from nothing, to something influential; from a “social club” with members, to a fully functioning government with citizens. I challenge this next generation to take this to the next level.
5. Where do you see the U.S. and Cherokee Nation in 10 years?
Changes in law and policy led to our contemporary “mature” government. McGirt recognized how everything should have been all along. It did not change the law; it changed how we deal with the law. We will have to provide for both criminal/civil law and governance. The relationship with the federal government will get stronger and more robust. Unlike my experience as director of the OIAC in the early '90s, the state relationship under current administration will not be mutually cooperative. It needs to be for the benefit of all.
– Kim Poindexter
