Quick 5: Charles Knifechief

1. How long have you been coaching in Tahlequah and what sports have you coached?
I’ve been at Tahlequah for a total of 12 years, including my internship and grant position, years ago. I am an assistant in girls' volleyball, girls' basketball, and boys' soccer.
2. What are some other roles you are involved with at school?
I teach geometry and algebra at the high school.
3. What’s the best advice you give a high school student-athlete?
I tell them just to live in the moment, because your high school career goes so fast. I feel so many athletes let their everyday events affect their games; it should be an outlet from those events.
4. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I live to spend time with my kiddos and grandkids. I enjoy playing golf every chance I get.
5. What are some of your most fond memories during your time as a coach at Tahlequah?
My most fond memories are making the championship game, beating No. 1 Collinsville on their home court, and having multiple undefeated seasons in junior varsit basketball and volleyball.
– Byron Beers
