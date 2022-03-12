Quick 5: Charles Knifechief

Charles Knifechief

1. How long have you been coaching in Tahlequah and what sports have you coached?

I’ve been at Tahlequah for a total of 12 years, including my internship and grant position, years ago. I am an assistant in girls' volleyball, girls' basketball, and boys' soccer.

2. What are some other roles you are involved with at school?

I teach geometry and algebra at the high school.

3. What’s the best advice you give a high school student-athlete?

I tell them just to live in the moment, because your high school career goes so fast. I feel so many athletes let their everyday events affect their games; it should be an outlet from those events.

4. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I live to spend time with my kiddos and grandkids. I enjoy playing golf every chance I get.

5. What are some of your most fond memories during your time as a coach at Tahlequah?

My most fond memories are making the championship game, beating No. 1 Collinsville on their home court, and having multiple undefeated seasons in junior varsit basketball and volleyball.

– Byron Beers

