Quick 5: Cherokee Lowe

1. Where are you from?
I am originally from Michigan, but I have lived in Oklahoma for almost 30 years.
2. How did you get into your current job?
I have always been passionate about two things: art and books. I thought I would be an art teacher, but fate had other plans. I was working on my teaching degree at Northeastern State University when I applied for a library clerk position at the Tahlequah Library and I've been with the library system ever since!
3. What do you like most about working at the Tahlequah Public Library?
Tahlequah is a great place to live! I love our small town. People are friendly, diverse, and they love the library. Everything we do, we do for the community. I have two favorite things about working at the library: the patrons and their stories, and also connecting people to information not only through books and other materials, but also through events, classes, basically all the things we do at the library.
4. What was your favorite book as a child?
I have been a voracious reader ever since I learned how to read, but I am terrible about picking favorites. I can tell you my current favorite children's book is "The Paper Bag Princess" by Robert Munsch.
5. What are you passionate about in your personal life?
I am passionate about spending time with my family and friends, and also reading and crafting.
- Sara Serrano
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.