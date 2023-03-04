Quick 5: Cherokee Lowe

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Cherokee, Delaware and Adair Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 12.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage later this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&