Quick 5: Chris Murphy

1. You grew up in Boston. What do you miss most about it?
My family and oldest friends, and a Dunkin' Donuts on every block.
2. Is creative writing is your favorite class to teach, and why or why not?
I'm not sure I have a favorite class, but just having the opportunity to talk about writing and see what students produce is an ongoing pleasure. If I have a favorite course, it's the special topics: novel writing, genre fiction, etc. They're one-offs, so I teach them only for one semester. I get to nerd out and take deep dives into different facets of fiction writing, and the students and I problem solve the best ways to approach the material as we go.
3. You've served on the Arts Council of Tahlequah Board as secretary for five years, and now you are also a member of the Oklahoma Humanities board. Why do you volunteer with the arts?
I volunteer because all the Oklahomans working in the arts and humanities are doing incredible work, and they deserve as much support as we can give them.
4. You recently published your first book, “Burning All the Time." What is that like?
The book is dropping in the coming weeks! It's a small book, with all stories set in Northeastern Oklahoma. Since I've been writing so long and have been hoping to get a book published for just as long, the whole process – writing, having the publisher (Jeanetta Mish at Mongrel Empire) accept it, doing edits, getting the cover finalized, getting blurbs – has been a ton of fun. I'm enjoying every step.
5. What is something interesting not everyone knows about you?
For most of my childhood, I wanted to be a falconer. I was even pen pal with a falconer and went to sanctuaries and conservatories to study birds of prey.
~ Renee Fite
