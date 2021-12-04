Quick 5: Chrissi Nimmo

1. You are deputy attorney general for Cherokee Nation. What does that mean?
I report to Attorney General Sara Hill; hers is an appointed, constitutionally created position). I manage a staff of 15 attorneys and probation and investigation staff. Our office does all the legal work for the Nation. I joke that I used to practice law and now I answer emails and put out (figurative) fires all day!
2. What was Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl about?
It was a private adoption case where a Cherokee father was attempting to gain custody of his daughter. Cherokee Nation was involved because the Indian Child Welfare Act allows tribes to participate in adoption and foster care cases involving Indian children. I was lead attorney for Cherokee Nation in state court in South Carolina, in oral argument before the South Carolina Supreme Court, and was the attorney of record before the U.S. Supreme Court.
3. What is a major challenge you have had as a member of the Tahlequah school board?
Believe it or not, probably keeping (some of) my thoughts to myself; I’m pretty outspoken, and sometimes have to remind myself I don’t have to say everything I think. Seriously, knowing the great responsibility our schools and teachers are tasked with, while also witnessing the limited resources they have and not being able to do a lot about that on an individual basis. Collectively, our state has to decide to prioritize public education before it is too late.
4. You wear different hats. How do you find balance in your responsibilities?
I am not sure that I do. I try my best to achieve some work-life balance, spend quality time with my family, and to provide my best work. But my house, desk, car, and kids are always messy!
5. What do you enjoy most about what you do?
I take seriously my responsibilities at work, on the school board, and in life generally for standing up for those who don’t always have a voice. At its most simple, in all my roles, I think I represent “underdogs,” which is what I believe I am meant to do. None of my “jobs” are focused on making money, which more easily leads to meaningful and rewarding outcomes.
– Brian King
