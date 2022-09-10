Quick 5: Clay Davis

1. How long have you been coaching at Northeastern State University, and what other schools have you coached at?
This is my 11th year at NSU and 25th year overall in coaching. I have had several stops, with the most recent being Berryhill High School and Bacone College in Muskogee.
2. In your opinion, what is the most important aspect of building a program?
I think for us here at NSU, the most important thing has been our culture. We're recruiting great players, but even better human beings. We have been very fortunate in that the young women who have played for us have been bringing value on and off the field.
3. Who was a big influence on you in the coaching ranks?
I would say first, my college coach, Gary Vaught at the University of Indianapolis was influential. I learned so much playing for him, and I still to this day reach out to him for advice. The coach who instilled the toughness and grind in me was definitely Coach Ernie Jones, whom I had the privilege of wrestling for at Tulsa Webster.
4. What have been some of your most memorable moments as a head coach at NSU?
Making the conference finals was definitely a highlight. Next is knowing that in the past 10 years, we have graduated 48 amazing young women from our program and from NSU, and they are thriving in their lives and society.
5. What do you enjoy doing with your time away from the softball field?
When I'm away from the NSU field, I'm usually at another field or basketball court, watching my amazing five children and my awesome two bonus daughters play the sports they love.
- Byron Beers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.