How did you get into coaching? Why do you enjoy it so much?
I always knew I wanted to be a coach. I love the competition and I love the grind of trying to better myself and everyone around me. As soon as my playing baseball career was over at the University of Indianapolis, I immediately began coaching.
Why did you end up in Cherokee County. Are you from here, or did you move here? What keeps you in Tahlequah?
Obviously being hired at Northeastern State University brought me to Cherokee County. I’m originally from Tulsa and went to Tulsa Webster High School. My family and I love Cherokee County and the ability to raise our children here.
What is your go-to coaching philosophy how did you come up with it?
We have one word in our program: #win. Be worthy, have integrity, and do everything right now. We believe if we instill these things, we will not only win on the field, but we will also win in life.
What is a talent you possess that many people would be shocked when they found out this piece of news? How or why did you learn this secret talent?
A secret talent I have is that I can juggle. I learned how to do that in a college while I was in the baseball bullpen. There is a lot of downtime in a bullpen, waiting on your number to be called to go into the game.
If you had to give someone who was looking to be successful in athletics a piece of advice, what would it be and why?
I would tell an athlete to play for the love of the game. Do not play for your parents or anyone else because that is what they expect. Play because you love it, because time is fleeting and the game will not be there forever.
-Jake Sermersheim
