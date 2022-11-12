Quick 5: Craig Laird

1. How many years have you been coaching, and where?
I've been in education 29 years, and coaching 23 years. I've coached at Central Arkansas Christian in Little Rock, Nashville, West Fork, Palestine-Wheatly, Prairie Grove, Henderson State University, all in Arkansas, and now in Hulbert, Oklahoma.
2. Who is your coaching hero, and who is your mentor?
Vince Lombardi is my coaching hero. As far as mentor, that's easy. It's Danny Abshier at Prairie Grove. He's definitely my mentor. My No. 1 hero-hero is my dad. He gave me my first coaching job, and I got to coach with him for two years.
3. What kind of music do you like to listen to?
Classic rock. I like Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Poison, all the groups from the '80s era.
4. What do you like to do in your leisure time?
I like hanging out in my yard, working in my flower gardens, I love cutting up brush and burning stuff, making fires. And the other thing is watching college football.
5. What is your main goal as a coach, and how does being a Christian influence your coaching?
I told my players a couple of weeks ago that my goal was to teach these guys to become quality young men their community could be proud of. We will pray before games, we will pray before pregame meals. We let them out early on Wednesday night so they can go to church. I don't preach at them, I don't proselytize them, but they know I've been known to preach a sermon from time to time. They know that I'm a Christian.
- Gary Trembly
