Skyler Hammons
1. What area are you originally from?
[I am from] Muskogee. I left when I graduated high school to go to school and just came home in the summer, but I lived in Joplin, Missouri, and Pittsburgh and I was ready to come back to Oklahoma when I got my master’s degree.
2. What is your affiliation with education in Cherokee County?
I have been a teacher for more than half of my life. I received my bachelor’s in journalism education from Northeastern State University. I taught for six years after graduating while working on a master’s in public relations from Pittsburg State University before returning to Tahlequah. I got a job at the Tahlequah Daily Press and started covering the Tahlequah Board of Education meetings. I covered the meetings on and off after I went to work at Northeastern State University. It was while I was covering a meeting that the board member from my district resigned because she was moving. I asked to accept an appointment to the position. I was, and then I ran for the seat and won.
3. You were recently sworn in for the position of Seat 3 on the Tahlequah Public School Board of Education, where you will serve for the next five years. Why do you continue serving on the board and in this position?
Tahlequah is a strong district with outstanding leadership. A bond was passed and work continues on these projects. The district is financially strong because of the leadership, and I believe employees in the district are happy with their jobs. Our superintendent, Tanya Jones, just received the Oklahoma School Association of School Administrators District 11 Superintendent of the Year. She will now compete for the State Superintendent of the Year.
4. When you are not teaching at NSU or serving on the TPS Board of Education, what do you do with your time?
I hang out with friends in the driveway and try to attend as many events and happenings in town as I can.
5. What is your favorite song that reminds you of your childhood?
[My favorite song is] “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire.
–Skyler Hammons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.