Jake Semersheim
1. How did you get into skateboarding? Why do you still do it?
I got into skateboarding because of my good friend, Calvin Riggs. Calvin was extremely talented at a young age, and I wanted to emulate the tricks I was watching him do. Tony Hawk Pro Skater, the video game was also a big influence. I still do it to this day because it is incredibly fun, impossible to completely master, and doubles as a fun form of transportation and exercise.
2. Why is Skate Jam an important event for the area?
The Skate Jam is an important event because it showcases the possibilities of what you can do with a skateboard, as well as the value of the park itself. In a town without much to do, something like skateboarding can open a world of entertainment and challenges for relatively cheap. The event also allows the skaters to show their appreciation for the investment the city has made in us.
3. You said you have been skating Tahlequah for 20 years; what made you stay in the area?
I grew up in extreme poverty, with just my mother and my older sister. We inherited Cherokee blood from our father, and their help and resources heavily influenced us to stay, although my mom is from Arizona. My mother also fell in love with a church here and is still a member of it to this day: Love Light Christian Center.
4. What is a good piece of advice for someone who is just starting to get into skating?
Be patient with yourself, and have fun. I know that sounds cliche, but if you do not take the time to properly get your balance down the rest will be more difficult, anyway. Also, know that we seasoned skaters will not judge you for trying; we encourage and welcome it. Also, proper equipment matters.
5. What is a skill you have that would surprise people? How did you learn how to do that?
I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, I shoot photography for lifestyle and weddings, and I am a fiber optics splicer by trade. I learned all these things by surrounding myself with people who I aspire to be like.
—Jake Sermersheim
