Quick 5: David Spears

1. How long have you been coaching in Tahlequah and what sports have you coached?
I taught physical education at Cherokee which involved cross country and track before I was moved to the middle school for a total of 28 years.
2. Where did you begin your coaching career?
Cherokee Elementary, Central, Tahlequah Middle School, Tahlequah High School cross country and distance.
3. What's the best advice you can give a young student-athlete?
Young athletes need to participate in multiple sports.
4. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Going to the lake and University of Oklahoma football.
5. Outside of coaching, how else are you involved at Tahlequah Public Schools?
I teach physical education at Tahlequah Middle School.
