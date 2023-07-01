Skyler Hammons
1. What does your job entail?
I am the assistant superintendent for Tahlequah Public Schools. I oversee the human resource team and make sure all employees have the appropriate credentials and certification, background checks and evaluations throughout the district. I work with staff, families, and the community to help solve issues and collaborate to find positive solutions. I also oversee secondary education for TPS which includes the middle school, high school, and Central Academy. I work with site administration on curriculum and instruction and help provide educational opportunities for our students.
2. Why did you get involved with education?
I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a young girl. I always thought I needed to be the teacher when playing school with friends. I even taught a neighborhood boy younger than me how to read because I was bossy and made him sit through my lessons. Throughout my youth I have always loved working with kids, and when I went to college, education was a natural pathway for me. I have loved every aspect of my education journey, but being a classroom teacher has been the most rewarding part of my career.
3. What song reminds you of your childhood and why?
My dad was a teacher and football coach. Sometimes when I hear “The Hey Song” it reminds me of all the years my family and I watched my dad coach in Tulsa. The high school band would play this song, and I have many good memories supporting my dad.
4. If you were not in education, what field would you be in?
Honestly, I cannot imagine not being involved in education in some way. Since I have been at the Board of Education office the past 10 years, I have been involved a lot with school laws, policies, and procedures. I think if there was another field I was interested in it would be law. If I were an attorney, I would want to be a school attorney and help districts with legal matters related to student education and school personnel.
5. What is your favorite past time outside of work?
Almost three years ago, I became a “DeDe” and have two wonderful grandchildren. I spend most of my free time with Carter and Lylah playing at my house. They keep me busy. and it is the best part of my week when I get to spend quality time with them.
– Skyler Hammons
