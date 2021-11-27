Quick 5: Denise Ballard

1. You work at Armstrong Bank. What do you enjoy about banking as a career?
I love my job as a personal banker. I have been in banking for 23 years, and my favorite part is helping people.
2. You used to sell Scentsy. What was interesting about that job?
I sold Scentsy, along with my "bonus daughter," Tonya for seven years. I loved this because I could still make my home smell good, although I have allergies. We even earned a trip to Hawaii!
3. Today, you host a live sales show on Thursdays. What is that like and what's it called?
I am the owner of an online Boutique, Nanny’s Chic Boutique. We do a FaceBook Live every Thursday night at 8 p.m. and sell our clothes and shoes. We help women of all sizes be beautifully styled. Facebook Live is a way of reaching women all over the world. We ship to several states because they can watch our sales, no matter where they live.
4. Speaking from the standpoint of a mom, what has made Tahlequah a wonderful place to raise your family?
I moved to Tahlequah 31 years ago with my three daughters. I have loved the town and the people here. To us, this is a big town, since we were coming from a town of 400 people. Here is where I met my amazing husband, Steve, and gained two more wonderful bonus daughters. He has put up with me for 22 years. We have five daughters, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, so we have a full and blessed family.
5. What is something interesting about you that not everyone knows?
I love spending time at our "happy place" on Lake Eufaula in the Happy Hollow RV park, where we leave our 36-foot fifth-wheel, our home away from home.
– Renee Fite
