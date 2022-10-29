QUICK 5: Dennis Tibbits

1. You host Tibbits' Tuesdays at Tahlequah Creates. What do you enjoy most?
I enjoy meeting new people, discussing art - mine, as well as pieces from 30-plus other artists who make up our co-op - and selling beautiful and unique artwork. Some folks bring in an instrument and participate in spontaneous jams that occur frequently.
2. You're retired from NSU Speech-Language Pathology. Tell us about that.
I was a speech-language pathologist for 45 years, the last 12 of which were teaching at NSU. Most of my career was spent working in medical facilities, treating patients with communication and swallowing disorders. It was rewarding to help people get through what was often the most traumatic event of their lives.
3. Music is another hobby. What instrument do you play, and what do you sing?
I primarily play guitar and sing, but I can play banjo and bass when called upon. I have done many types of music and feel fortunate to have played with some incredible musicians. I have done rock, pop, country, blues, folk, jazz, and bluegrass. I enjoy them all, but I love mixing it up - playing a variety of styles in the same show.
4. Since retiring, you're been painting. What medium and subjects do you paint most?
I love art and have enjoyed having the time to do it. My preference is oil painting, but I occasionally do a painting in acrylics. Some scenes are best suited for acrylics, but I do a lot of blending, so oils are usually my medium of choice. I enjoy painting landscapes. It's relaxing to be able to put myself in the scene I'm working on. I have been doing commissioned pieces that sometimes involve the patron's pet(s). Those are fun, too, but I prefer landscapes. I often paint scenes from our beautiful Illinois River, Sparrowhawk, and Goat's Bluff.
5. What is something about you most people don't know?
I once saw a barracuda out of the window of a submarine 60 feet below the surface in the Caribbean. It's eerie how at that depth blue is the only color in the spectrum that isn't filtered out by the water. Literally everything is in different shades of blue - a surrealistic, monochromatic fantasy world. Weird, huh?
- Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.