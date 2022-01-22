Quick 5: Devin Gordon

1. How did you become interested in the towing business?
I was a real estate appraiser when the market crashed in 2008. Business stopped overnight, and I was losing everything when I saw an opportunity to buy a truck and get into the towing business. I honestly just knew I had to make it work.
2. What is the biggest overall challenge you face in your profession?
Although a good portion of our business comes from distracted drivers, it’s also our biggest challenge. I think all roadway workers would agree: The distracted driver who won’t slow down and move over is a constant problem.
3. Tell us about a memorable situation you’ve encountered during your work day.
How about a serious crash that saved a man’s life? The male driver of an SUV was traveling with his wife as a passenger and a younger child was unrestrained in the backseat. The driver was eating crackers and began to choke. The wife tried to help but was unsuccessful. The driver lost consciousness, left the roadway and traveled through a field before slamming into a tree. The crash dislodged the cracker and the man regained consciousness. Miraculously, no one was injured.
4. You have a Facebook page that combines humor with emergency calls. What’s up with that?
I learned early on that if people like you, they’ll find a reason to do business with you. I use clean, wholesome humor that’s relatable to try to make someone smile, and I throw the emergency calls in there to remind people some pretty serious stuff can happen when you aren’t paying attention, or if you chose to break the law.
5. Have you always been a writer, or is that a recent endeavor, and if so, what inspires you?
I’ve always been kinda weird about words and their particular uses in the way our world communicates. I’ve always felt I could write, but never pursued writing until recently. I don’t know if you’d count it as inspiration, but I like the way you can take words and use them to create something that wasn’t there before. You’re creating information people wouldn’t otherwise know if you hadn’t taken the time to effectively communicate it.
– Kim Poindexter
