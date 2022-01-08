Quick 5: Ed Kennedy

1. Why did you decide to become an educator?
The 1980s oil bust! I came to NSU, met Dr. Jack Dobbins, and 20 minutes later, I was an education major! I'm thankful for his wisdom. I had great mentors in Tahlequah: Eckert, Willis, Nowlin, Benn, Lashley, Livesay, Mason, Cooper, Duncan, Gore, McClure, Bookout, Bilby –educational professionals modeling loyalty, integrity, follow-through. I had many great colleagues; they kept me in education.
2. What is your background?
I've worn many hats. It's no wonder I've lost my hair! I've coached and taught 5-year-olds through college; been a national trainer for an educational foundation; written, reviewed and administered grants; and been a public school administrator and higher-ed program director. I enjoy challenges, but my work now as Grand View superintendent and working with Air Force Academy cadet candidates is as rewarding as anything I've done.
3. What accomplishments have your staff achieved, especially during this pandemic?
The Grand View faculty, staff and school board kept kids first, being sensitive to the needs of every child. They were quick to adapt. They strengthened relationships with families through cultural outreach, online library, Cherokee Language programs, and free books, all while we were improving facilities, buses, safety and professional training. They make Grand View a great place to work and learn.
4. Why is it important to have a relationship with student families and community?
Parents want their child to be "their" best. Our school motto is: "Do Your Best." Relationships allow for partnerships for every child's success. Parents understand our teachers have worked with hundreds of kids in their careers. Therefore, parents trust us and work with us to help their child – every child – succeed. Good two-way communication fixes things before they become a problem.
5. What kind of hobbies do you enjoy?
I like supporting colleagues in our professional organizations. I enjoy anything outdoors: hiking, hunting, and fishing. Woodworking relieves my stress. Home repair induces stress, but I enjoy some home improvement and construction projects. I'm blessed to have children who are doing some truly incredible things. I get to participate in some of their milestone events.
– Brian D. King
