Quick 5: Emmett Thompson

1. What kind of student were you like as a kid?
Our family moved a lot, so I went to more than a half dozen elementary schools. I learned to make friends quickly and adjusted to different teaching styles. Throughout my primary and secondary education, I would say that I met the expectations, set by my family and teachers. It was only after high school that I set my own expectations and worked to achieve them.
2. As an educator, your job is to look after 145 kids. How do you do it?
Our responsibility at Shady Grove School is to provide the very best opportunity for our students to thrive educationally and develop into productive citizens. That is our focus, our goal, and often said to be a "calling." My part is to facilitate the process, appropriate resources of supplies, curriculum, and personnel to allow that opportunity for success.
3. When did you know you wanted to become a superintendent? What did you want to do before that?
Becoming a school administrator was never in my sights when I began my college career, but when an opportunity presented itself, I was ready to leave the manufacturing production floor. My first administrative job helped me to understand school finance and federal programs. In 2003, I enrolled in my master's program at Northeastern State University.
4. What has been the biggest challenge in recent years being a superintendent?
Our challenges at Shady Grove are much the same as anyone's for the past two years. How do we provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere within our school buildings and respond to circumstances beyond our control? Resources became available at the time we needed. Staff accepted the challenge and continue to do so, by helping to erase the learning loss caused by COVID precautions.
5. What did you want to do for work when you were young?
I always said that I wanted to become a professional golfer.
- Brian D. King
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.