Quick 5: Farina King

1. You’re a tenured professor at NSU. What’s your title, and what classes do you teach?
I am an associate professor of history and affiliate of the Cherokee and Indigenous Studies Department, and I am inaugural director of the Center for Indigenous Community Engagement. I teach U.S. History and Native American History courses. I also teach courses on historical methods and approaches, including oral history and public history.
2. What drew you into your profession?
My Diné (Navajo) family stories drew me into history. Two of my uncles were Navajo Code Talkers, and I loved asking them about their experiences. My uncle Albert Smith often spoke about his life during the war. I was struck by the irony that he was sent as a child to a boarding school, where the Navajo language was forbidden, and he later relied on the language to protect his homelands.
3. What do you like most about the job, and what’s the biggest challenge?
I love being able to connect with people from different backgrounds who constantly teach me. One of the biggest challenges is that we all learn and communicate differently, so it requires patience and attention to advance mutual learning.
4. Explain the Mapping Tahlequah History project.
Mapping Tahlequah History is an interactive map I started with Dr. John McIntosh that traces historic places of Tahlequah and contiguous regions in Green Country to highlight their histories. I teach my students how to read place and do research, especially by exploring the NSU Special Collections and Archives. We received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to provide more immersive learning experiences with students and MTH as we collaborate with local museums and historical organizations.
5. Tell us a little about your Navajo background.
I am “Bilagáanaa” (Euro-American), born for “Kinyaa’áanii” (the Towering House Clan) of the Diné. I lived on the Navajo reservation as a small child until my family moved to the Washington, D.C., area, where my father worked for the Indian Health Service. I sustain relationships with my family and people wherever I am. My new co-authored book about Navajo boarding school experiences will come out in November. I love to work with different Indigenous communities, especially the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band.
