Quick 5: Fred Poteete

1. What is your favorite food?
I don't really have a favorite food. I'd have to say my Mom's fried chicken was my favorite food. She's gone now, but I loved her fried chicken.
2. What would you consider your greatest accomplishment in life?
My greatest accomplishment in life would have to be leading some other people to Christ. [He's a member of Cornerstone Fellowship.]
3. You have been a coach, referee, and umpire for many years. What is your favorite sport and why?
I'd have to say football is my favorite sport. Bing on the field as a referee, that's the next best thing to actually playing. It's better even than coaching, I've done that, too. When you're coaching, you're on the sidelines. But when you're officiating, you get to be out there on the field with the kids.
4. What kind of music do you like
I still like to listen to old Christian music like Petra, Michael W. Smith, those people. Before I was saved, I listened to a lot of rock music, and those guys sang contemporary Christian - kinda like rock music - and that gave me an alternative to listen to instead of the rock music. I never was a Bill Gaither fan - I mean, I agree with what they're saying, I'm just not a fan of that kind of music.
5. If money were no object, what kind of vehicle would you buy?
If I could buy any vehicle in the world, it wouldn't be anything too expensive. Hmm. I don't know, maybe some kind of Forerunner. Yeah, Toyota Forerunner Limited.
- Gary Trembly
