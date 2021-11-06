Quick 5: Garrett Ford

1. Tell us about your background in agriculture.
My great-grandfather farmed rice, soybeans, and cattle in Southwest Arkansas. I spent time on the farm with him when I was young. I really enjoyed fruit and vegetable production as a youth and teenager. I spent a lot of time in the pecan and peach orchards in middle Georgia when I was in high school ag.
2. What made you pursue a degree in this arena, and decide to become an OSU Extension Service agent?
I enjoyed fruit and vegetable crop production growing up. I also liked nursery production, greenhouse production, and landscapes, so I pursued an agriculture degree with a concentration on horticulture. The Extension system is just fun to be a part of, and the work is very fulfilling. I help people grow and be more successful every day.
3. Many people ask what it takes to become an Extension agent. Explain the process.
At the county level, all you need is a bachelor’s degree in an agriculture field – agronomy, animal science, horticulture, etc. – and the willingness to help people. You also need to be flexible. There are many days when my planned schedule goes right out the window because I receive a call from a landowner or producer who needs me to come take a look at something.
4. You dispense a lot of advice about both flora and fauna. What’s your favorite aspect of the job?
My favorite part of the job is anytime that I get to talk trees, fruits or vegetables, or wildlife. I love it whenever I get questions about that stuff. I also like it whenever the weather is nice and I get to ride around on county roads, going to or from a landowner’s property.
5. As far as Cherokee County specifically, what concerns you most about our future in farming, ag, gardening, etc.?
Policy. Certain policy that is affecting the way our producers are allowed to manage their lands is what worries me the most. Second to that, I'm concerned about the point when children or grandchildren sell the family farm so it can be developed into subdivision housing.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.