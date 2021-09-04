1. You’ve been writing for the Press longer than almost any columnist. What inspires you?
I once took a writing class and was told, “You write because you have to.” True. My first Press column was “WDC and Me” when I was coordinator of the Women’s Development Center at the Bill Willis Skill Center. After salvation in 1984, I began “Alive to Witness,” then changed the name to “Believer’s Workshop,” and later to “Believer’s Arena." God and life inspire me to continue.
2. You’ve shared details about your “past life.” How did you come to be a Christian?
I was staying with a relative at Oral Roberts City of Faith Hospital, where I met with one of their prayer partners because I had some spiritual questions. It was there I said the “Sinner’s Prayer” and became a Christian. It was a profound experience. I later was baptized in the Holy Spirit with evidence of speaking in tongues.
3. Tell us your history as a business owner, and other things you’ve done.
My bucket is full. When we moved back to Tahlequah, I bought a Twice is Nice consignment store in Muskogee. A month later, I opened one in Tahlequah. As I was working full time at the Oklahoma Health Systems Agency with Jack Spears as my boss, I hired managers for my stores. I once was a Tahlequah Ambassador, taught part-time at NSU, and most recently managed a mini-storage business we owned outside of Tahlequah.
4. You’ve done quite a bit of mission work. What was your favorite trip?
All mission trips are my favorites: Bolivia, India twice, and most recently, South Africa. God moved mightily. Most were “Holy Ghost” experiences. In India, I saw cataracts disappear and hearing restored. In South Africa, I mostly sang and prophesied. In Bolivia, we helped build a Methodist Church. I’ve been blessed to preach, sing, play my flute, and minister in home churches with a few, and large churches with as many as 5,000 people.
5. If you could share one bit of “good news,” what would it be?
The "good news" is God loves you. Jesus died for our sins. We are forgiven of all we’ve done wrong, and God promises to heal us of the guilt of our sins. We are new creatures in Christ if we accept Jesus as our Savior.
– Kim Poindexter
