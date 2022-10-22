QUICK 5: Glenda Sellers

1. What do your responsibilities as Grand View Schools family engagement coordinator and director of the 21st Century community learning centers entail?
The 21st CCLC Program provides a safe learning environment for students after school. My responsibility is to lead the program, submit state and federal reports, and prepare/monitor the budget. Most important is to make sure after-school students are have an enrichment learning opportunities while having fun. I also coordinate family activities. In past years, we've hosted events like Family Literacy Night, Family STEM Night, Native American Song and Food Festival, and Safety Fair.
2. What did you do before taking these positions?
I taught second grade at Peggs School for three years, then at Grand View School for 25 years before I began working with federal programs. I thoroughly enjoy working with students and especially enjoyed teaching second grade, but I also love the job I'm doing now.
3. Why did you decide to go into the education field?
I come from a family of teachers; my daddy and his mother – my grandmother – were teachers. My mother was a first-language, full-blood Cherokee, and she encouraged me and my sisters, Edith and Brenda, to get a college degree. Her best saying was, "Get your education; they can't take that away from you." All three of us received degrees.
4. How do you spend your time when not at school?
I get to spend my days with my husband, Vernon. He's also known as "Dicky" or "Coach Sellers." He's my hero. He helped me learn how to walk when I was involved in a head-on collision from a texting driver in 2019. I was in a wheelchair for almost six months, and had to re-learn how to walk. My husband was by my side the entire time I was healing. He's an all-around good guy, and he always makes me laugh.
5. What career did you dream of when you were a kid?
I always wanted to be a teacher. My sisters said I was bossy, but I believed I was trying to teach them something.
– Skyler Hammons
