Quick 5: Greg Combs

1. You’ve been a well-known attorney in these parts, and served as assistant district attorney under Gerald Hunter many years ago. What was that like?
In 1982 an election led to lots of changes locally. I had been part of Chief Swimmer’s planners at Cherokee Nation for three years – a group led by Wilma Mankiller – and joined new D.A. Hunter’s staff as his first assistant. There were many fine men and women in law enforcement. It was an honor, as well as serious work.
2. Then, you ran a successful campaign to succeed him as D.A. What made you run for office, and why did you decide to return to private practice?
Our boss announced his intention to run for district judge in 1990, suggesting that one of us run for D.A. to keep our jobs and retirement, etc. So, I was selected by the staff, ran for the job, and took office as the D.A. for the four-county district. Toward the end of that term, I decided to retire, announced it, and at 47, I did just that.
3. What was the most rewarding aspect of being a prosecutor?
The recognized role of a prosecutor is “to see that justice is done.” That surprises some, including a few prosecutors. It was rewarding to work with those who believed it. Mark Dobbins, Sandy Crosslin, Darrell Shepherd, Gary Huggins and Darrell Dowty were assistants who became judges. Jack Goss, Dan Garber and Jim Bone were fair-minded investigators.
4. For years, you taught Law of the Press and related courses at NSU. Share some of the highlights from your teaching career.
For 22 years, I taught classes at NSU as adjunct, sandwiched around 10 years as a full-time administrator and faculty member immediately after my D.A. term. It was a whirlwind teaching, serving as university counsel, assistant dean, interim dean and chair of the Criminal Justice Department. Again, the best thing was the people.
5. You also wrote a column for a newspaper, and were affectionately called “The Ol’ Bear.” What prompted you to do that, and would you consider for a newspaper writing again?
I am a bear: a Baylor Bear! I served two years at NSU as dean of the College of Arts and Letters. I caught the arts bug, hosted a sports talk radio show, did radio play-by-play for NSU basketball, along with Tahlequah High School hoops and football. We put on 19 shows of the Farinelli/Walker musical, “Take Me Back to Tulsa.” It was fine. I miss writing that column.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.