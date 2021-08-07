Quick 5: J.J. Eckert

1. What has it meant for you to be back at NSU and following in the footsteps of your father, Tom Eckert?
I'm truly honored to be back at NSU and so proud of being able to follow in the footsteps of my father and his 33 years he spent here at NSU as a coach.
2. How difficult was it for you and the football program to miss an entire season last year due to COVID-19?
It was tough, but I really believe we were able to improve the culture of our program over the past year, and it helped to have some outside competition in the spring as well.
3. What are you looking forward to the most with your RiverHawks team in 2021?
I'm really looking foward to the opportunity to get back on the football field in a fall schedule so our young men have the opportunity to compete on a weekly basis.
4. Where else have you coached prior to Northeastern State?
Here's the rundown: 1998-1999, NSU; 2000-2004, Kilgore College; 2005-2006, Garden City Community College; 2007-2018, Kilgore College; and 2019 to present. NSU.
5. What are some of your memorable moments during your days as a football player at Tahlequah High School?
In 1991, when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the year and NSU was ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the year as well.
– Byron Beers
