Quick 5: Jack Hendrick

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, severe flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff are impassable. Some cabins and parks may be flooded to a depth of a couple of feet. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&