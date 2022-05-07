Quick 5: Jack Hendrick

1. How long have you been coaching at NSU and where else have you coached?
This is my ninth year at NSU. I was the pitching coach under Travis Janssen my first two years. I started my career at Stillwater High School, then coached in the Valley Collegiate League for the Winchester Royals in 2012. I went on to coach at Marion Military Institute (JUCO in Marion, Alabama). I went back to the Valley League in summer 2013 and coached the Charles Town Cannons before coming to NSU that fall.
2. What have been the biggest keys to this year's success?
Alignment up and down the organization is the key to me. Coaching staff, administration, support staff (trainer and strength coach), and players all operating with the same mindset: Act like a professional; work hard; and don't be afraid of failure.
3. Who was a big influence on you?
There are so many people who have had an impact on my career and given me opportunities at a young age. The one constant in my career has been my dad. I talk through just about everything with him. He is so supportive, but at the same time always challenging me to grow, think outside the box, and seek opportunities to make a positive impact. I keep a pretty tight circle and always have, but my dad is the guy I lean on the most, and there really aren't enough words to describe how much he means to me.
4. What have been some of your most memorable moments as a head coach at NSU?
I love recognizing how far we have come. This team is writing its own chapter and showing future players what is truly possible for NSU baseball. I don't know that I have one moment that sticks out in my mind, but when I see alumni back at the games and see the positive impact NSU baseball had on their life, that is special. We have had great players my entire career, but seeing guys go off and build careers, beautiful families, and still stay engaged in the program - that's what it's all about.
5. What do you enjoy doing with your time away from baseball?
Baseball and family - that's where I spend my time. My wife, Danielle, is an MD-OBGYN for Cherokee Nation and we have three boys. Cooper is almost 4 and we have twins, Cade and Carson, who were born Jan. 3, so they are a few days over 4 months old. My time away from baseball is probably spent at home, grilling on the back porch and spending time with family.
- Byron Beers
