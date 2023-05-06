1. What brought you to Tahlequah, how long have you been here, and what makes you want to stay?
The former Head Baseball Coach at Northeastern State University hired me as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator in July of 2021. I took over as Head Baseball Coach in July of 2023. The city of Tahlequah has embraced the baseball program at Northeastern State University in such an amazing way since I arrived three years ago, along with the relationships I have with my players, coaching staff, and university keeps me in Tahlequah.
2. Who or what got you into baseball? Why does that still have an impact?
My uncle got me into baseball at a young age. He was and still is my father figure. His influence and impact on my life was a driving reason why I became a coach.
3. Best memory on the baseball field?
My first career win as a head coach on February 4, 2022.
4. If you were stranded on an island what are the three essentials you would bring?
I would bring a knife, rope, and firestarter.
What is a fact about yourself that not that many people would know?
5. That I received a perfect score on the Standard Assessment Testing in the math section while I was in high school.
–Jake Sermersheim
