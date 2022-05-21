Quick 5: Jami Murphy

1. Even in college, you were a marketer. You interned for the Daily Press ad staff. What did you learn?
While at the TDP, I worked in advertising, writing, design and layout. It was a well-rounded internship, for sure! Afterward, I worked in advertising before leaving for educational opportunities.
2. You worked for a time for the Cherokee Phoenix. What did you do there?
For nearly 10 years, I worked there as a reporter. I learned that my place in this world and community, as a Cherokee citizen, was to advocate for people. I learned about our history, mine included. I worked through three tribal administrations - never making any of them completely happy, which meant I was doing my job. I reported on what citizens wanted and created long-lasting relationships.
3. Tell us about some of the other work you've done.
In 2017, I left the Cherokee Nation to pursue a position with the City of Tahlequah under Mayor Jason Nichols as the city's first public relations specialist. I helped create a rapport with the public and grew the city's public profile. Sadly, that position was determined unnecessary due to funding in 2019, and I was laid off. However, I've continued to volunteer locally and in areas made possible through that opportunity, including serving the Tahlequah Main Street Association as a board member, and the local Chamber.
4. You've run for school board and Tribal Council. What's the impetus for your interest?
Fair and equal opportunities for education are so important to families, especially families with special-needs children like ours. And pursuing public service is something we should all want to do, because it makes you better. I'll continue to advocate for people, because it's what I do. And when asked, I help those seeking support, both with autism spectrum disorder and those navigating federal, state and tribal assistance programs.
5. Explain what you're doing now, and where you hope it will lead you.
For two years, I worked in the nonprofit sectors of Indigenous education and the AmeriCorps program. Currently, I'm contracted as the communications specialist for the Administration for Native Americans, where I support the Office of the Commissioner. And I accepted my master's degree in Indigenous Peoples Law from the University of Oklahoma on May 15. I'm proud of my accomplishments, and I don't say that often enough - but friends, we should all celebrate our wins!
- Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.