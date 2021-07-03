Quick 5: Jason Nichols

1. You started your career in IT. How did that come about?
In 1998, a computer science professor at NSU suggested I apply for student job in what is now the Webb Tower. My supervisors later recommended me to former Mayor Jerry Cook to assist with the introduction of technology into operations of the city. That led to me running for City Council in 2005, mayor in 2011, and Congress in 2018.
2. You served on the Tahlequah City Council and were a two-term mayor. What are your biggest accomplishments?
The new pool, the skatepark, and working with police department leadership to modernize operations with a new station and massive investments in technology and equipment. It’s a tough choice from a long list, so when asked again, I might say Bluff Avenue, hiring enough firefighters to open the Southridge fire station, the creek-side trail, or a few other things!
3. Now you’re teaching political science at NSU. What’s that like?
I thoroughly enjoy it. I’ve gotten to know my colleagues better over the past couple of years, since I no longer have so many off-campus obligations. I like my subject area and believe I’ve been given an opportunity to be a catalyst for some positive, life-altering changes for my students the way that programming professor was for me years ago.
4. You’re pursuing a doctorate in public policy at University of Arkansas. What prompted that, and do you see yourself dabbling in politics again?
A doctorate is something I’ve wanted to pursue for years, but being mayor is a full-time job, and I was also working a regular one, so a Ph.D. was not logistically possible until recently. The same issue would arise if I ever made the unlikely decision to reenter politics, so that won’t even be possible until I finish my degree.
5. Those who know you best would describe you as a “geek.” What are some of your hobbies and passions that would get you that label?
I worked in technology, so that’s both cause and effect! I’ve never been shy about my appreciation for all things "Star Trek." I like superheroes, Superman especially, and superhero movies. I think Al Yankovic is a genius. I have to be reminded that fashion is a thing. My predilection for T-shirts, Nikes, and baggy shorts also lends to the perception.
