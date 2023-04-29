1. What brought you to Tahlequah, and how long have you been here?
I moved here in the late ‘90s with friends for school. I had to move back home after a few years, but wanted to return. An opportunity presented itself to go back to school to study the program I was interested in, and it was a perfect fit. I have always had a special place in my heart for Tahlequah and am proud to call it my home.
2. What do you enjoy about working on the morning show?
I work at Lakes Country 102.1 KEOK and I love it. The show, spending time with Lou, and seeing all the guests pulls me out of bed every morning with excitement for what the day will bring. I love that I get to meet new people and see old friends, discuss passions and talents, connect people within the community, and the list goes on.
3. Why do you support the arts as a volunteer board member of Arts Council of Tahlequah?
I love to help support the arts and council through constant promotion of local arts and artists. We provide free advertisement of nonprofit events in our “Things You Need To Know” segment every day. We also allow local musicians to promote their music and local artisans to talk about their craft, whether it’s acting, cooking, writing, or painting, and that’s just to name a few. We hope the morning rush morning show can provide a constant connection to art in all forms in the community. I hope to continue to help the council with more projects.
4. What makes Tahlequah a great place to call home?
I love that I can call Tahlequah my home for many reasons. Of course, we have the river, lakes, university, arts, culture, and there is much more. But the thing that is most unique is the incredible community. I’ve never seen a love for a place and a group of people like it. I’ve never felt more loved and welcomed in any place. It’s really quite special, and it’s the most Goldilocks of all places to live. It’s not too big, not too small, it’s just right.
5. What’s something about you not everyone knows?
I can sing with my mouth closed. I’m not a ventriloquist, but there’s definitely singing that happens.
— Renee Fite
