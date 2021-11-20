Quick 5: Jerald Peterson

1. Tell us a little bit about your career.
I graduated from OSU with a degree in Political Science. After graduation, I was hired by the CIA as a case officer and subsequently served in Europe, Central and South America, North Africa, and the Caribbean. It was an immensely interesting and rewarding career. My wife, Molly, and our three children accompanied me. I was able to take early retirement in 1990.
2. What brought you to Tahlequah?
We saw in the book, Best Small Towns in America, that Tahlequah and Poteau were listed for Oklahoma. When both our widowed mothers decided to move to Go Ye Village, we settled in Tahlequah. It turned out to be an excellent base for us to launch my second career as a fine art painter. We are not open to the public, but gladly receive any and all by appointment. Our website is watercolorbarn.com.
3. How did you get interested in art?
I discovered my ability to draw, drawing on the walls of Edmond High School boys' bathroom walls! The reaction to my drawings inspired me to want to paint bigger and better. Eventually, I started participating in juried Fine Art Festivals all over the United States, peddling my paintings. Molly is a great asset in our business. She did the organizational part – applying to shows, setting up meetings with potential clients, ordering supplies, closing sales – thus freeing me up to paint.
4. What is the concept behind the Watercolor Barn?
An artist needs a home base – a place to paint, live, meet with clients, teach his craft, gather with other artists and display his work. Our place meets that need, and much more. The Watercolor Barn has become a gathering place for Bible study groups, cooking demonstrations, and field trip destination for Tahlequah Public Schools art classes. Our daughter, Ellie Vega, is one of Tahlequah High School's art teachers. She often gives children's art classes in the Barn.
5. What inspired you to do the pieces in the sanctuary of St. Brigid Catholic Church?
It is a great privilege for me to be able to express my faith in my paintings. It seemed there was a need for two large paintings at St Brigid. I painted the "Virgin of Guadalupe" and the "Divine Mercy" using watercolor pigment on canvas and finishing them with a wax varnish.
– Kim Poindexter
