1. Where are you from?
I lived in Muskogee until I was 11, and then my family moved so I’ve been here in Tahlequah ever since. The only time I haven’t lived here in town is my very first year in college, which was in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
2. How did you get into your current job?
My very first year in college, I was fortunate enough to become a student worker at their library. I absolutely adored working there! I loved working with people and organizing materials. Of course, the best part was the library cat named Addison. So when the position came up for our library, I knew I had to jump on the offer, even though we don’t have a library cat here – haha!
3. What do you like most about working at the Tahlequah Public Library?
My coworkers are absolutely amazing, and the way they care about our patrons is definitely something I strive for. I look forward to getting to know our community, as well as our local library workers do.
4. What’s a fun fact about yourself that most people don’t know?
I bead a lot of my own jewelry. If you get a chance to come see me at the library, there’s a good chance I’ll be wearing one of my own pieces.
5. What are you passionate about in your personal life?
I am passionate about my culture. I am Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole, so it’s just a little hard to find my culture here, but when I do, I soak it up! In the future, I hope to be accepted into their language program to continue my education. It’s a very exciting time.
– Sara Serrano
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.