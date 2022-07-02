Quick 5: Jerry Bigfeather

1. The Cherokee National Holiday Fiddlers Contest is an important project for you; how so?
1. I have participated in the CN Holiday since 1998. I helped bring it back after a 10-year hiatus. It was held in the gazebo on the Cherokee Courthouse square. I've been Fiddlers Contest coordinator since 2007; this will be my 15th year as coordinator.
2. How did you get started as a fiddle player?
I have had a guitar since I was a kid. I used to get plastic, toy guitars and would try to play along with records, like the Ventures. At 12, I got my first real wooden guitar for Christmas. Dad was a finger-style guitar picker. He told me once to go to school, stay in school, and try to learn all I can. After he passed, I thought about those words for a year and decided if I wanted to do something, I needed to do it, because life is short. In 1993, I enrolled in college, bought a bass guitar and a fiddle. I play by ear, so I taught myself to play bass and fiddle, and graduated from NSU with BS and MS degrees. I have always liked the sound of a fiddle and discovered that many people do. I play the old-time fiddle style. I play and pick guitar as well.
3. You've worked for the Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health for a while. What does this department do?
The Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health does inspections at CN operated schools, Head Start Centers, CDC, health centers, hospitals, water testing, mold testing, indoor air quality, site evaluations for water and septic services, certified soil testing for septic systems for Cherokee Nation and Cherokee citizens.
4. Where is home?
I have lived in Bunch my entire life, 61 years. I was raised in South Bunch and now live in North Bunch, as I call it.
5. What is something interesting about you most people don't know?
I once backed up Carrie Underwood. I played bass, John Church played guitar and Sam O'Fields played fiddle. She was not the big star that she is today, but that night, I heard a talented singer in that young lady. She let me play her guitar, and when I gave it back, I told her that she needed to be making records. She just giggled at what I said, but five years later, I watched her win American Idol, and the rest is history. I always wondered if she took my advice.
- Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.