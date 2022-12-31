Quick 5: Joe Bush

1. What do you like to do in your spare time?
Boy, that's a hard question to answer. I like to hunt, and I like to fish, when I've got time. I like to spend a lot of time with my kids. I've got two of them that are grown - 24 and 21. And I like to follow my little girl around a lot of softball tournaments, and a lot of basketball.
2. What's your favorite thing to eat at your favorite place?
That's a tough one, too. My favorite thing to eat is - well, I don't really have a favorite thing to eat. I like cheeseburgers. I like the special down there at Risenhoover's, down at Southside Drive-In. I get that with an extra order of chili cheese fries. Yeah, that's where I like to go.
3. What's in your CD player or on your radio right now?
That's an easy one. Right now on my radio it's 96.3, Billy Country. I like the Tradewinds Show, so I listen to it from 8-9 a.m. when I can.
4. Do you garden?
I try, but I can't grow. I'm just not a very good grower. [The plants] die a lot. It always starts out looking good, but then it just dies out. I guess I just don't have a green thumb. I guess I have a brown thumb.
5. If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Whew. I should ask my wife, but it's my question. OK, Cooperstown; that's where I'd like to go. Where's that place at, anyway? I don't even know where it's at. But, yeah, I'd like to go to the Baseball Hall of Fame. I think that would be interesting just to go through there and look at all that stuff in there.
- Gary Trembly
