Quick 5: Joe Crittenden

1. You served as deputy chief of the Cherokee Nation. What did you enjoy about that honor?
I enjoyed many things during my eight years of service as the deputy chief. Most satisfying to me was being able to improve and expand services to our tribal members that would improve their standard of living.
2. What do you most appreciate about the work the Cherokee Nation does?
The outstanding health care we provide to our people. Some people say education is their first priority, others may say housing is No. 1. I have always held that the health of our people is my No. 1.
3. In what capacity do you continue to represent or support the tribe and community?
I currently serve as the secretary of Veteran Affairs for the Cherokee Nation. I am a veteran having served in the Navy, and I enjoy being able to work with veterans who have served this great country. I serve on the Mid-County Fire Department Board and the Excise Board for Adair County.
4. How long were you at the Stilwell Post Office as postmaster, and what did you enjoy about it?
I was appointed in 1985 and served until January 2004, almost 19 years. I enjoyed many things about the time I spent at the Stilwell Post Office. I worked with some excellent employees. Probably the most enjoyable thing about every day spent there was the time spent with the customers. Some came every day the lobby was open. I truly miss those times and miss their faces.
5. What is something interesting about you that few people know?
I enjoy music and art. I have an old Alvarez guitar, and once in a while, I will grab it and pick or chord a while. I may even sing along. The art I prefer to do is landscape scenes in either pen or pencil. Looking back, I wish I had spent more time with the guitar or pen and pencil. Oh, well, I guess most of us remember something we should have devoted more time to!
~ Renee Fite
